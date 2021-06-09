‘The Offer’: Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks & Dan Fogler Join Paramount+ Limited Series About the Making Of ‘The Godfather’

Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete), Colin Hanks (Fargo) and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts franchise) will join Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer.

The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three — including to Ruddy for Best Picture.

Joe Colombo, Francis Ford Coppola AP

Ribisi will play crime boss Joe Colombo. Hanks is Barry Lapidus. Fogler plays Francis Ford Coppola. Ruddy is played by Teller and Goode portrays Robert Evans.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and creator and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Grief (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.

Ribisi starred on all three seasons of Amazon’s original series Sneaky Pete. He most recently worked on Julie Delpy’s upcoming Netflix series On the Verge. He will be seen in the anticipated sequels to James Cameron’s 2009 feature Avatar, reprising his role as Parker Selfridge. Ribisi is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Best known for his role in FX’s miniseries Fargo, Hanks is currently working on Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment. He can be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, reprising his role from Sony’s box office hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Before that he starred in the CBS comedy series Life in Pieces. Hanks is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson, LLP.

Fogler recently wrapped production on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, reprising his role as Jacob Kowalski. He can currently be seen as Luke on The Walking Dead, which premieres its 11th season in August. His previous TV credits include The Goldbergs and Secrets and Lies. Fogler is repped by UTA and Management 360.