‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Named New Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Family Reunion creator/executive producer Meg DeLoatch has joined CBS’ The Neighborhood as executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming fourth season. She replaces series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the popular CBS/CBS Studios multi-camera comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3.

DeLoatch is already putting her stamp on the show with a new writing team; I hear she has released all but one of The Neighborhood‘s Season 3 writers.

Comedy veteran DeLoatch most recently created and executive produces the Netflix multi-camera sitcom Family Reunion, for which she has received two NAACP Image Awards in 2020 and 2021 and a 2020 WGA Award nomination. DeLoatch assembled one of the first all-Black writers’ rooms to authentically voice the multi-generational family in the Netflix comedy series, whose cast includes Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi and Emmy winner Loretta Devine. Richard Roundtree guest stars as Grandpa.

No decision on Family Reunion‘s future beyond Season 2, whose first part debuted on Netflix in April, has been made. DeLoatch’s showrunner services are now exclusive to The Neighborhood though she would remain involved in Family Reunion as an executive producer should it go to a third season.

DeLoatch also created and executive produced UPN’s romantic comedy Eve, starring Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Eve, and wrote and executive produced TV One’s comedy series Here We Go Again starring LeToya Luckett and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Her previous series credits include Fuller House, Raven’s Home and Austin & Ally, Born Again Virgin, Bette and Brothers. She’s repped by Gersh and Morris, Yorn, Barnes.