‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Sets Two-Episode Premiere, Reveals Character Posters & Teaser For Tony Hale Series

Meet Mr. Benedict: “He’s one of the pre-eminent scientists of our time.” His brother? Well, he isn’t.

Disney+ said today that The Mysterious Benedict Society, starring Tony Hale in a dual role as polar-opposite identical twins, will launch a with a two-episode premiere next week.

Disney+

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA book series, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by Hale’s Mr. Benedict to save the world from a global crisis known as the Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Timofeeva co-star.

The Mysterious Benedict Society originally was ordered to series by Hulu, but Disney said in November that the show was moving to its streaming service.

The series is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin and writer-creators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are the showrunners.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is one of Tarses’ final projects. The veteran TV exec and producer who helped developed such hit series as Friends and Friaser died in February at 56.

Here are the character posters:

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+