‘The Mosquito Coast’ Lands Second Season On Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast has been picked up for a second season.

The series follows the events prior to Paul Theroux’s famed 1981 novel about obsessed, idealist inventor Allie Fox, who is on the run from the U.S. government and uproots his family for Mexico. The Mosquito Coast stars Theroux’s nephew, Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman and is created and executive produced by Neil Cross.

The Season 1 finale of the seven-episode series is this Friday, June 4.

The novel, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, previously was adapted into a 1986 Peter Weir-directed movie starring Harrison Ford, River Phoenix, Helen Mirren and Martha Plimpton and received two Golden Globe nominations.

Justin Theroux mentioned at Deadline’s TV Contenders that despite the novel having “its own finite ending … it’s still sort of TBD for Neil [Cross] in what areas we want to start to play in if we’re lucky to get a second season, and a third and fourth.”

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

EPs also include Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux, Rupert Wyatt and Edward L. McDonnell. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman serve as EPs for Veritas Entertainment Group. Developed by Cross & Tom Bissell, The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

“The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of programming. “We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride.”