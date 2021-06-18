‘The Moodys’ Canceled At Fox After Two Seasons

Fox is saying goodbye to The Moodys.

The network will not be bringing the family comedy series, which stars Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, back for a third season.

It’s not a huge surprise after the network quietly pulled it from the schedule after its fifth episode of the second season. The last episode is expected to air on June 20.

The show, based on Australian series A Moody Christmas, started as a holiday event comedy series with the first installment airing during the holiday season in 2019. Fox brought it back for a second season as an ongoing family comedy, but the half-hour starring Denis Leary has struggled to get traction, ranking among the lowest rated Fox series.

Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, The Moodys follows the tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, Moody family through their misadventures.

The Moodys family includes Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife, Ann (Perkins), and their three grown children – Dan (Francois Arnaud, the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; Bridget (Chelsea Frei), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel), the oldest sibling and “screw-up,” still living at home with his parents. The Moodys also features María Gabriela de Faría, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley and Gerry Dee.

The Moodys is co-produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Fisher, Greenberg and Quill executive produce with Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows. Leary and Perkins also executive produce.