‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’ Claims Top Spot On Nielsen Streaming Chart As ‘Shadow And Bone’ Fades

Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines took the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart for May 3 to May 9, the first animated movie to notch a win since Soul last December.

The well-reviewed Sony Pictures Animation title had been gaining momentum, charting the previous week with only a couple of days of available streaming. Produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, known for animated breakouts like The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, Mitchells drew 853 million minutes of total viewing.

Mike Rianda made his directing debut with the film, which had a week of theatrical release in select locations starting April 23 and then hit Netflix on April 30. Originally titled Connected, it was among a number of notable features sold off by major studios due to the coronavirus pandemic and movie theater shutdowns.

Shadow and Bone, the Netflix fantasy series that had topped Nielsen’s rankings for April 26 to May 2, fell to ninth place in its sophomore week. Viewing of its eight episodes fell by more than half, to 555 million minutes from almost 1.2 billion. Another top title, which was behind Shadow the prior week but also had more than 1 billion viewing minutes, was Hulu’s fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. It finished fifth on the overall list, with 690 million minutes of viewing.

Unlike binge-release model favored by Netflix, with Handmaid’s Tale Hulu puts out three at one time to start each season and then one a week thereafter. That release pattern can limit viewing compared with shows with more available minutes.

Jupiter’s Legacy, a new Netflix original aiming at a similar audience as Handmaid’s Tale, gathered up a bit less than 700 million viewing minutes to end up fourth.

About two-thirds of the audience for The Handmaid’s Tale was female, Nielsen said, while Jupiter’s was the opposite at two-thirds male.

Selena: The Series drew an audience on Netflix that was 51% Hispanic, finishing seventh. Just behind it in the No. 8 spot was Michael B. Jordan movie Without Remorse, based on a Tom Clancy character. The Amazon Prime Video release was No. 2 among all streaming movies for the week and ranked as the top title in African-American homes, which accounted for 36% of viewers.

Nielsen measures only viewing of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video and only via a TV screen, meaning mobile is not counted.

Below is the overall top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – film, 853 million minutes of viewing

Grey’s Anatomy – 370 episodes, 733 million minutes

NCIS – 353 eps., 721M minutes

Jupiter’s Legacy – 8 eps., 696M min.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 40 eps., 690M min.

Criminal Minds – 310 eps., 658M min.

Selena: The Series – 18 eps., 639M min.

Without Remorse (Amazon) – film, 568M min.

Shadow and Bone – 8 eps., 555M min.

Cocomelon – 9 eps., 519M min.