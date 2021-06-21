‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Kayli Carter Joins Season 4 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Kayli Carter (Mrs. America) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Character details are being kept under wraps.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Carter was most recently seen in FX’s limited series, Mrs. America, alongside Cate Blanchett, Margo Martindale, Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, and Ari Graynor. She also appeared in Tom Bezucha’s Let Him Go, opposite Diane Lane and Kevin Costner for Focus Features, and she can be seen in Scott Frank’s Netflix miniseries Godless, from Executive Producer Steven Soderbergh. She received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance in Tamara Jenkins’ feature, Private Life, opposite Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti for Netflix. Carter is repped by ICM Partners.