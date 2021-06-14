‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Joel Johnstone Boards ‘Good Egg’ Film From Nicole Gomez Fisher

EXCLUSIVE: Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has signed on to star opposite Yara Martinez (Bull, Deputy) in Good Egg.

The film, written and directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher, centers on Jessica Nieves-Sanders (Martinez), a high school drama teacher in Queens who longs to be a mother before she hits 40 and is forced to explore alternative methods to become one, after several failed attempts at IVF. Just as Jessica’s about to throw in the towel, she meets a young professional con-artist named Bridget, who she believes will be able to give her what she most desires, striking up a deal with her. Subsequently, though, she gets caught up in a criminal underworld, and is forced to consider how she wound up in dire straits.

Johnstone will play Jessica’s high school sweetheart-turned-husband, Gordon, a seemingly meager desktop analyst with a heart of gold, who dreams of having a large family. In Fisher’s feature, he is likewise caught up in Bridget’s scheme, seeing his life take an unexpected turn.

Fisher is producing the film, alongside Dorottya Mathe.

Currently, Johnstone is filming Season 4 of Mrs. Maisel, the Prime Video comedy in which he plays Archie Clearly, which won him a SAG Award for Best Ensemble. The actor also recently guest starred on Council of Dads, The Resident, Snowfall and LA’s Finest. On the TV side, he has also appeared as a series regular on ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club, recurring on HBO’s Getting On and The Newsroom. Johnstone’s film credits include Thane Economou’s The Wedding Party, Alexander and the Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, from director Miguel Arteta, and more.

The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Working Entertainment.