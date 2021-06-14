‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Jackie Hoffman & Allison Guinn Set To Recur On Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Jackie Hoffman (Feud) and Allison Guinn (On the Town, Hair) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Character details are being kept under wraps.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Best known for her Emmy nominated role of Mamacita from FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, Hoffman was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof Off Broadway. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, and TruTV’s At Home With Amy Sedaris. Hoffman’s film credits include Birdman, Kissing Jessica Stein, Decay, among others. She is repped by Buchwald and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.

Guinn has appeared in the Broadway productions of Hair and On the Town. Her television credits include Inside Amy Schumer, The Knick, Boardwalk Empire and Divorce. She played the infamous “Madame Thenardier” in the North America tour of Les Miserables. She is repped by Jeremy Katz and Clay Mills of The Katz Company.