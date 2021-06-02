You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Lost Apothecary’ Novel By Sarah Penner In The Works As Drama Series At Fox

The Lost Apothecary
Courtesy of Laura Foote / Park Row Books

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Penner’s novel The Lost Apothecary, which takes place in the hidden depths of eighteenth-century London, is set to be turned into a drama series by Fox.

Deadline understands that the network has just closed a deal to develop the series with an open writing assignment and is now looking to bring in a writer/exec producer.

Fox Entertainment is the studio on the one-hour drama project.

The book, which was published in March by Park Row Books, is centered around a secret apothecary shop caters to an unusual kind of clientele. Women across the city whisper of a mysterious figure named Nella who sells well-disguised poisons to use against the oppressive men in their lives. But the apothecary’s fate is jeopardized when her newest patron, a precocious twelve-year-old, makes a fatal mistake, sparking a string of consequences that echo through the centuries.

Meanwhile in present-day London, aspiring historian Caroline Parcewell spends her tenth wedding anniversary alone, running from her own demons. When she stumbles upon a clue to the unsolved apothecary murders that haunted London two hundred years ago, her life collides with the apothecary’s in a stunning twist of fate—and not everyone will survive.

The book, which became a New York Times bestseller, is Penner’s debut and it is set to be translated in eleven languages worldwide. Penner, who works full-time in finance and is a member of the Historical Novel Society and the Women’s Fiction Writers Association, will serve as a consultant on the project.

Penner is repped by CAA and Jankow & Nesbit.

