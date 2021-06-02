‘The Lost Apothecary’ Novel By Sarah Penner In The Works As Drama Series At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Penner’s novel The Lost Apothecary, which takes place in the hidden depths of eighteenth-century London, is set to be turned into a drama series by Fox.

Deadline understands that the network has just closed a deal to develop the series with an open writing assignment and is now looking to bring in a writer/exec producer.

Fox Entertainment is the studio on the one-hour drama project.

The book, which was published in March by Park Row Books, is centered around a secret apothecary shop caters to an unusual kind of clientele. Women across the city whisper of a mysterious figure named Nella who sells well-disguised poisons to use against the oppressive men in their lives. But the apothecary’s fate is jeopardized when her newest patron, a precocious twelve-year-old, makes a fatal mistake, sparking a string of consequences that echo through the centuries.

Meanwhile in present-day London, aspiring historian Caroline Parcewell spends her tenth wedding anniversary alone, running from her own demons. When she stumbles upon a clue to the unsolved apothecary murders that haunted London two hundred years ago, her life collides with the apothecary’s in a stunning twist of fate—and not everyone will survive.

The book, which became a New York Times bestseller, is Penner’s debut and it is set to be translated in eleven languages worldwide. Penner, who works full-time in finance and is a member of the Historical Novel Society and the Women’s Fiction Writers Association, will serve as a consultant on the project.

Penner is repped by CAA and Jankow & Nesbit.