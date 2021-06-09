You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

WME Signs ‘Them’ Creator Little Marvin

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’: Jon Stewart To Be CBS Show’s First In-Studio Guest On Return To Ed Sullivan Theater

Late Show
CBS

Jon Stewart will be visiting his old colleague Stephen Colbert as the first in-studio guest for The Late Show’s return to the Ed Sullivan Theater.

The former Daily Show host, who himself is getting back into the late-night game with Apple’s The Problem with Jon Stewart, will appear on Monday June 14 when the show returns with a full, vaccinated audience.

The lineup also includes a musical performance by H.E.R. and a special appearance by Dana Carvey.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has produced 211 episodes remotely since leaving the theater, 15 of them live, including a few early shows from Colbert’s bathtub.

The show has worked closely with authorities to ensure that Monday’s audience-full show will be a pretty lively affair.

Colbert, Stewart, Chris Licht, and Tom Purcell are executive producers.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad