Sam Worthington-Colson Baker Western ‘The Last Son’ Gets U.S. Deal Via Redbox Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox Entertainment has acquired North American rights to The Last Son, the Western action pic starring Sam Worthington and Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly. The pic, directed by Tim Sutton (Donnybrook) from the Black List script by Greg Johnson, will get a release later this year day-and-date in theaters and on-demand.

The Last Son, which shot in Montana late last year and is now in postproduction, is set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century. Isaac LeMay (Worthington) is a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic U.S. officer Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course. Heather Graham also stars.

The deal was negotiated by Redbox Head of Original Content Marc Danon and JD Beaufils and CEO Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide. It becomes the latest Redbox Entertainment acquisition of original content following titles including the Tom Hardy-starrer Capone, Shadow in the Cloud, SAS: Red Notice and American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally.

“With an outstanding ensemble cast, talented director, and an incredible story, we’re excited to be a part of this stellar production,” Redbox CEO Galen Smith said.

Added VMI Worldwide CEO Relis: “We are pleased to be partnering with Redbox on the release of the picture; they have been a part of The Last Son team since the beginning.”