‘The Last Of Us’: Nico Parker Joins Pedro Pascal In HBO Series Adaptation of Popular Video Game

Dumbo star Nico Parker is set to join HBO’s series The Last of Us, an adaptation of the popular game. She will join Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna, who are set to appear as Joel, Ellie and Tommy, respectively. Parker will play Joel’s daughter.

From Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last Of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce the TV series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms.

Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbas also will direct the series.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce. Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

Parker’s breakout role came as Colin Farrell’s daughter in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo. She also recently appeared opposite her real-life mother, Thandiwe Newton, in HBO’s The Third Day. She next will be seen in Warner Bros’ Reminiscence.

She is repped by WME and Curtis Brown Group.