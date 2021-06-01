‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2 Premiere To Stream Ahead Of On-Air Debut On Showtime; Teaser Unveiled

The L Word: Generation Q will debut its first episode on Friday, August 6, on streaming and on-demand for Showtime subscribers, two days ahead of its on-air premiere Sunday, August 8 at 10 PM, the premium cabler said Tuesday. Each new episode will be available on Fridays to stream on demand. The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 PM ET/PT up until its October 11 season finale. Showtime also released a first look at Season 2 in a teaser above.

Based on the groundbreaking drama series The L Word, season two of The L Word: Generation Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.

Season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Griffin Dunne (House of Lies, This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.