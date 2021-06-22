‘The Ice Road’ Actor Martin Sensmeier Signs With Buchwald

Sensmeier can next be seen in the disaster action thrilleropposite Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, which will be released by Netflix this Friday.

Sensmeier has also recurred opposite Kevin Costner on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Other credits include Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and in HBO’s Westworld. Prior to that, he also appeared opposite Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke in the Antoine Fuqua-directed MGM tentpole The Magnificent Seven.

Sensmeier continues to be repped by Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment.