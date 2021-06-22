You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

U.S. Will Fall Short Of Joe Biden’s July 4 Goal Of 70% Of Adults With At Least One Covid-19 Shot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Sets 'West Side Story's Rachel Zegler For Title Role
Read the full story

‘The Ice Road’ Actor Martin Sensmeier Signs With Buchwald

Courtesy of Greg Gorman
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Sensmeier has inked with Buchwald in all areas.
Sensmeier can next be seen in the disaster action thriller The Ice Road opposite Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne, which will be released by Netflix this Friday.

Sensmeier has also recurred opposite Kevin Costner on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Other credits include Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, and in HBO’s Westworld. Prior to that, he also appeared opposite Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke in the Antoine Fuqua-directed MGM tentpole The Magnificent Seven.

Sensmeier continues to be repped by Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad