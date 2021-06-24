‘The Hair Tales’: OWN & Hulu Team For Docuseries With Tracee Ellis Ross Among EPs

OWN and Hulu are teaming for the first time on The Hair Tales, a docuseries that focuses on Black women, beauty and identity through the distinctive lens of Black hair. Tracee Ellis Ross executive produces along with Michaela angela Davis, who created the series concept.

In The Hair Tales, narrators and real-life friends Ellis Ross and Davis, lead a revelatory journey of connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes. Watch a teaser above.

“This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength and joy,” Ellis Ross said. “Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women, it drives straight to the center of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other. Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair. This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”

Produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Culture House, Tetravision, and Harpo Films, The Hair Tales will begin production this year for a 2022 premiere. Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Oprah Winfrey also serves as executive producers alongside Ellis Ross and Daviu.

The series will be available on cable via OWN and streaming via Hulu as a Hulu Original docuseries from the recently announced Onyx Collective in the U.S. It will bow internationally as a Star Original on Disney+.