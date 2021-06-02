Allen Media Group Taps Geraldine Moriba As The Grio Senior VP Of News And Entertainment

Journalist and filmmaker Geraldine Moriba is joining Allen Media Group’s The Grio as senior vice president of news and entertainment, focusing on development, brand sponsorships and editorial partnerships.

Moriba will report directly to founder Byron Allen and will be based at the Allen Media Group offices in New York.

Allen acquired The Grio in 2016, and recently launched The Grio.TV, featuring African-American focused content.

Moriba is the host and executive producer of Sounds Like Hate, a podcast series funded by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and is a recent Stanford University Brown Institute research scientist and John S. Knight Journalism fellow. She previously was vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for CNN Worldwide, and served as senior producer with standards and practices and as an executive producer of live broadcasts and news specials at NBC News and MSNBC. Her honors include five Emmy Awards and an Alfred I. DuPont Award.

In a statement, Allen said that Moriba “is best suited to expand [the Grio’s] editorial and audience reach.” She noted that she was part of the original executive team that launched The Grio at NBC News in 2009. “The difference is today we’re more than a digital news organization,” she said, noting the presence of The Grio across platforms and with plans to launch the Grio Music, Comedy, Film and Empowerment Festival next year.