You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Resort’ From Andy Siara, Sam Esmail & UCP Travels To Peacock

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jonathan Majors In Talks To Square Off Against Michael B. Jordan In Boxing Ring For 'Creed III'
Read the full story

Allen Media Group Taps Geraldine Moriba As The Grio Senior VP Of News And Entertainment

Geraldine Moriba Entertainment Studios

Journalist and filmmaker Geraldine Moriba is joining Allen Media Group’s The Grio as senior vice president of news and entertainment, focusing on development, brand sponsorships and editorial partnerships.

Moriba will report directly to founder Byron Allen and will be based at the Allen Media Group offices in New York.

Allen acquired The Grio in 2016, and recently launched The Grio.TV, featuring African-American focused content.

Moriba is the host and executive producer of Sounds Like Hate, a podcast series funded by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and is a recent Stanford University Brown Institute research scientist and John S. Knight Journalism fellow. She previously was vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for CNN Worldwide, and served as senior producer with standards and practices and as an executive producer of live broadcasts and news specials at NBC News and MSNBC. Her honors include  five Emmy Awards and an Alfred I. DuPont Award.

In a statement, Allen said that Moriba “is best suited to expand [the Grio’s] editorial and audience reach.” She noted that she was part of the original executive team that launched The Grio at NBC News in 2009. “The difference is today we’re more than a digital news organization,” she said, noting the presence of The Grio across platforms and with plans to launch the Grio Music, Comedy, Film and Empowerment Festival next year.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad