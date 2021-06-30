‘The Flash’: Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker & Candice Patton Ink Deals To Return For Season 8

EXCLUSIVE: The Flash original cast members Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker have closed new deals with series producer Warner Bros. Television to continue on the CW drama in its upcoming eighth season.

The trio joins star Grant Gustin, whose current contract already goes through next season. (Martin’s, Patton’s and Panabaker’s contracts were up at the end of Season 7.)

The network has not indicated whether Season 8 will be The Flash‘s final chapter. The remaining two Flash original cast members, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, are leaving at the end of the current seventh season.

Martin plays CCPD detective Joe West, a legal guardian to Barry Allen (Gustin). Patton plays Iris West-Allen, the daughter of Joe West and Barry Allen’s wife. Panabaker plays Dr. Caitlin Snow, a bioengineer who works at S.T.A.R. Labs. All three also played alter-ego characters and have appeared on other Arrowverse series as part of crossovers.

