‘The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Says Goodbye…For Now

Trevor Noah turned off the lights on his home studio and said goodbye… for the summer, at least.

The Daily Show host recorded a relatively poignant message to the audience to announce his summer hiatus, which will see him go on a break until September.

How the comedian will return, and whether he will return to the studio, or in what form, is unclear but he did say that he will be back. Comedy Central revealed that the late-night show will be off until September 13.

This comes two days after two live comedy shows in London and before a nearly 40 date U.S. and world tour starting September 18 in Santa Barbara and running through to October 2022. How Noah will handle a stand-up and a nightly show is anyone’s guess.

“As for me, on the TV show, we’re going to be taking a little break. Why? Because it’s time to go outside. It’s been a crazy time we’ve spent together and when we started it was going to be 21 days [inside]. Then within a few months, we were here [in his house], stuck together,” he said.

“Every single month we carried on, never knowing when the thing was going to end because we were never really warned when the thing was going to begin. During that time, we found new ways to do things, we found new ways to make a show, we found new ways to communicate with an audience and we found new ways to live as human beings. Now, as the future comes, I wanted to take a moment to think about what that new will be. I don’t know if the world will go back to normal tomorrow, but I know I’m striving for a certain sense of normalcy, but I don’t know what that will be. I do know it will be shaped by what I’ve experienced during this time,” he added.

Noah said he was pleased that he was able to make some people laugh during the pandemic and also joked that making some people so angry that they wanted to kill him, also kept me sane, as he added a heartfelt thank you.

Earlier in the week, Noah told Arsenio Hall that he had a “few surprises” in store when he does eventually go back to the studio.

“I’m going to take a bit of time to figure out what the new show is going to be. This conversation we’ve been having over the past 15 months made me realize that people are too angry and too happy being angry. We don’t have conversations anymore, we distil every idea into black and white, there’s no nuance, we don’t leave room for conversation and I don’t want to be a part of that.”

“I don’t know what I’ll learn, I don’t know what I’ll not learn, you might see me in a few weeks doing something, you might not but I definitely will be coming back and hopefully I will see you when I return,” he added.

He left with a moment of zen, which as you can see below, is Noah, clad in hoodie and revealing his tracksuit bottoms for the first time, turning off the lights in the corner of his home that he has been filming the show in for the last 15 months.