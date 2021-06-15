The CW Fall Premiere Dates: ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Batwoman’, ‘All American’, ‘Walker’, ‘Nancy Drew’ & More

As we head toward the first day of summer, the CW has set its plans for the fall. The network today revealed premiere dates for a couple of reimagined new series and a dozen returning ones including Riverdale, The Flash, All American, Walker and Nancy Drew.

Joining the lineup in October are the new takes on Legends of the Hidden Temple and 4400, premiering at 8 p.m. October 10, and 9 p.m. October 25, respectively.

The fall sked begins with the Season 8 bow of Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 8 p.m. Friday, October 1. Nancy Drew returns a week later for its third season, at 9 p.m.

The CW Fall 2021-22 Schedule: ‘The Flash’ & ‘Riverdale’ Unite, ‘4400’ Lands On Monday, ‘Batwoman’, ‘Nancy Drew’ & ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ On The Move & Alternative Weekend

The CW

Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman’s third season will air back-to-back on a new night starting Wednesday, October 13.

The Flash and Riverdale will start their respective eighth and sixth seasons with five-episode special events on Tuesday, November 16.

Elsewhere, Saturday, October 9, will see the 10th edition of Whose Line Is It Anyway? with two half-hour episodes starting at 8 p.m., followed by the Season 2 bow of World’s Funniest Animals.

Also set are the fall returns of All American (Season 4, October 25), the respective second and fourth runs of Walker and Legacies on October 28, and Season 2 bow of Killer Camp (October 10).

The CW Acquires Four Alternative Series For Summer Lineup & Finalizes Premiere Dates

Here is the CW’s fall 2021 premiere schedule (all times ET/PT):

Friday, October 1

8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 8 premiere)

Friday, October 8

8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Season 3 premiere)

Saturday, October 9

8-8:30 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 10 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals (Season 2 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

Sunday, October 10

8-9 p.m. Legends of the Hidden Temple (New series premiere)

9-10 p.m. Killer Camp (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, October 13

8-9 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, October 14

8-9 p.m. Coroner (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. Legacies (Season 4 premiere)

Monday, October 25

8-9 p.m. All American (Season 4 premiere)

9-10 p.m. 4400 (New series premiere)

Thursday, October 28

8-9 p.m. Walker (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Legacies (Original episode)

Tuesday, November 16

8-9 p.m. The Flash (Season 8 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Riverdale (Season 6 premiere)