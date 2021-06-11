‘The Cuphead Show’: Wayne Brady Joins Cast Of Netflix Video Game Animated Series

Wayne Brady will make his way to Inkwell Isle for Netflix’s The Cuphead Show.

During its Geeked Week event, Netflix revealed that the Game of Talents host will join the animated video game seres as villain King Dice. Brady’s character is the manipulative, right-hand man to the Devil.

The Cuphead Show! will expand on the game’s characters and world, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s. Cuphead comes from Studio MDHR and is widely known for its wild boss-brawls, challenging gameplay and especially its retro hand-animated style.

The comedy series follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got each other’s back.

The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts). CJ Kettler will serve as the executive producer for King Features, with Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer serving as EPs for Studio MDHR. Cosmo Segurson serves as co-executive producer.

Brady also revealed a teaser at the animated series. See his announcement below.