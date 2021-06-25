‘The Crown’: Jonny Lee Miller To Play Prime Minister John Major In Season 5

The Crown has found its next prime minister.

Trainspotting and Elementary actor Jonny Lee Miller has signed up to play John Major in Season 5 of Netflix’s lavish royal drama, following in the footsteps of Gillian Anderson, who scooped a Golden Globe for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in Season 4.

As first revealed by Deadline, Season 5 will begin shooting next month with a complete cast refresh. Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki features as Princess Diana.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan plots his seasons around prime ministers, with Major’s tenure in 10 Downing Street lasting seven years from 1990.

Deadline understands that storylines in Season 5 will include Princess Diana’s bombshell BBC Panorama interview, which has made headlines in recent weeks after an inquiry revealed the full scale of reporter Martin Bashir’s deceit in securing the scoop.

Netflix tweeted the Jonny Lee Miller news on Friday: