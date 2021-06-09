‘The Crossover’: Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle Among 5 Cast In Disney+ Pilot Based On Kwame Alexander Book

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Luke (The Purge), Sabrina Revelle (Zac & Mia), Skyla I’Lece (Turn: Washington’s Spies), Deja Monique Cruz (Law & Order: SVU) and Trevor Raine Bush (After) round out the series regular cast for The Crossover, Disney+’s drama pilot based on the bestselling Newbery Award-winning novel-in-verse by author, poet and educator Kwame Alexander. They join previously announced leads Jayln Hall and Amir O’Neil.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Alexander and Damani Johnson (All Rise) with Dee Johnson (Nashville, The Good Wife) supervising and to be directed by George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give, For Life), The Crossover tells the story of 14-year-old basketballphenom brothers, Josh and JB Bell. The boys come of age on and off the court as their former pro-baller father adjusts to life after basketball and matriarch mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own. This aspirational and emotional family drama is narrated entirely by Josh through his lyrical poetry. “With a bolt of lightning on my kicks . . . The court is SIZZLING. My sweat is DRIZZLING. Stop all that quivering. Cuz tonight I¹m delivering.”

Luke will play Chuck Bell. The father of 13-year-old twins Filthy (Hall) and JB (O’Neil), is a former pro basketball player who knows everything there is to know about the game. A loving husband and father, he’ll do whatever it takes to give his family what they need.

2020-21 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

Revelle will portray Crystal Bell, a life force and the mother of 13-year old twins Filthy (Hall) and JB (O’Neil).

I’Lece will play Alexis, a talented musician who just moved back into the neighborhood.

Cruz will portray Maya. Sharp as a tack, observant, perceptive and not afraid to speak her mind, Maya is one of Filthy and JB’s best friends.

Bush is Vondie, Filthy and JB’s best friend and fellow basketball player on the team.

Alexander, Damani Johnson and Dee Johnson executive produce with Tillman, Bob Teitel and Jay Marcus via State Street Pictures (Barbershop, Soul Food).

Luke just wrapped production on the Blumhouse for Epix drama American Refugee. On television, Luke can be seen on season 2 of USA’s The Purge. He appeared in Season 3 of the DirecTV series, Rogue and recurred on the FX’s The Americans. He can also be seen in the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Greenlight Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Revelle has recurred on Netflix’s Zac & Mia and YouTube Premium’s Champaign Ill, and had guest roles on series including TNT’s Animal Kingdom and CBS’ 2 Broke Girls. She’s repped by Matt Prater of Citizen Skull.

I’Lece’s credits include the AMC series Turn: Washington’s Spies and Starz’s P-Valley. I’Lece is repped by A3 Artists Agency and managed by Jackie Reid at Lil Angels Unlimited Talent.

Cruz, whose credits include a guest role on Law & Order: SVU, is repped by Innovative Artists and Sheila Crawford at Spectrum productions & Sharyn Berg at Sharyn Talent management.

Bush’s credits credits include the indie feature After, produced by Parallel Productions. He’s repped by The Savage Agency, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.