It Starts On The Page: Read A Script From Season 3 Of ‘The Chi’ Written By Justin Hillian

The aftermath of a major escape is the thrust of the Season 3 episode of The Chi, the Lena Waithe-created drama series about a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

The script for Episode 8, titled “Frunchroom” and written by showrunner and executive producer Justin Hillian, is the latest entry in Deadline’s It Starts On the Page. Our series highlights the scripts that are serving as the creative backbones of the TV awards season. All being submitted for Emmy consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, a range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

The crux of “Frunchroom” is the return home of Keisha (Birgundi Baker), who with the aid of Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) was able to escape and kill her abductor, Omari, in Episode 7. The blast radius of the ordeal and its impact is felt by everyone including Dre and Nina who had feared the worst had happened. Hillian brings home the fact that things won’t ever be the same.

Watch on Deadline

Season 3 was in the can when the Covid shutdown occurred, and Showtime was able to move up its premiere date to last June with a cast that featured Mwine, Baker, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Showtime soon renewed the series for Season 4 which is unspooling now.

In addition to Waithe and Hillian, Common is an executive producer along with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions and Jet Wilkinson. Fox 21 Television Studios produces.

Read Hillian’s script here: