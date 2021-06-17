MTV Renews ‘The Challenge’ For Season 37, Sets Croatia As Competition Series’ Next Location

EXCLUSIVE: MTV has renewed The Challenge for season 37.

The latest season of the MTV competition series will take place in Croatia, long-time host T.J. Lavin revealed in a teaser, which you can watch above. Contestants must go through extreme challenges and avoid eliminations to walk away the winner.

“This is going to be the most epic season yet,” Lavin teased in the brief video.

Season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, saw Amber Borzotra and Chris “CT” Tamburello walk away victorious in Reykjavik, Iceland. The latest iteration also earned a .94 full season average, making Double Agents one of the highest rated season of the series in years. Throughout the season, Double Agents was the most-watched program in its time period in the 18-34 demographic, among others.

MTV will unveil the full cast list and premiere date for The Challenge Season 37 at a later date. The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Ryan Smith and Danny Wascou serve as executive producers and James Rodriguez is co-executive producer. Dan Caster serves as Executive Producer with Leanne Mucci as co-executive producer for MTV.