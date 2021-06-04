N.K. Jemisin Book Series ‘The Broken Earth’ Lands At Sony’s TriStar In 7-Figure Deal; Author To Adapt

EXCLUSIVE: In Sony Pictures Entertainment’s second seven-figure deal this week for a multi-book series, TriStar Pictures emerged from a bidding battle to win The Broken Earth sci-fi trilogy by N.K. Jemisin. The author will adapt the books herself. Sony, in partnership with Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures, earlier this week acquired the Don Winslow City on Fire trilogy for mid-seven figures.

Each book in Jemisin’s series — The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate and The Stone Sky — won the Hugo Award for Best Novel, making Jemisin the first person to win the award three years in a row and the first person to win for all three books in a trilogy.

The Fifth Season establishes the setting, a harsh futuristic Earth and a continent called the Stillness, which endures seasonal apocalyptic events that shake the world and its inhabitants during these “seasons.” They hole up in communities and then rebuild. Key to that effort are “orogenes,” individuals who can draw incredible magical power from reservoirs of the Earth. They are trained for the task from childhood in brutal fashion, by a societal order called the Guardians. The orogenes kind of hold the world together and stave off eruptions, but they are treated badly.

The series has a devoted fan base and has sold millions of copies around the world. As well as the Hugos, the first book won the Sputnik Award, was nominated for the Nebula Award and the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel.

VP Creative Production Shary Shirazi and creative executive Rikki Jarrett are overseeing the project for TriStar Pictures.

Jemisin is repped by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates on behalf of Lucienne Diver at The Knight Agency.