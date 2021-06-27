It Starts On The Page: Read A Season 2 ‘The Boys’ Script By Anslem Richardson

The second season of Amazon Studios’ Eric Kripke-created superhero series The Boys based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson only gained in momentum and swagger. Debuting in September, the eight-episode sophomore season nearly doubled the Season 1 worldwide audience (+89%) in just its first two weeks, and even got a shout-out from former President Barack Obama to boot.

The success quickly spawned a Season 3 renewal, with Amazon also at work on a spinoff set at America’s only college exclusively for YA superheroes (and run by Vought International, the corporation at the root of The Boys world). The spinoff is being described as “part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

But back to Season 2, which saw the vigilantes The Boys – Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) — on the run and hunted by Vought’s corrupt Supes: Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) and newcomer Stormfront (Aya Cash).

The revelation of some dark secrets among the groups forms the crux of Episode 6, “The Bloody Doors Off,” written by Anslem Richardson, a staff writer on Kripke’s cult hit NBC series Timeless. It is the latest installment in Deadline’s It Starts On the Page, the ongoing series highlighting the scripts that are serving as the creative backbone of the TV awards season. The scripts were all submitted for Emmy consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, a range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

The episode was directed by Sarah Boyd.

Kripke also serves a writer and executive producer on the series, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. The other EPs are Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson co-executive produce with Michael Saltzman.

Check out the script below: