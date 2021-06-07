‘The Boys’: First Look At Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy

Amazon has dropped the first image of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of The Boys.

The photo was released Monday on the show’s official Twitter account. You can see the full image below.

Ackles’ Soldier Boy is the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.



Supernatural alum Ackles also posted a close-up of the shield on his Instagram account with the caption: “Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning.” See below.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The second season saw The Boys – Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) – on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr and Aya Cash also star. The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), while Karl Urban plays Butcher.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.