‘The Blacklist’ Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

Another day, another Blacklist bombshell. Hours after the series bid farewell to its leading lady, Megan Boone, in the Season 8 finale, The Blacklist creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp announced that he too will be leaving the long-running series starring James Spader.
In a lengthy note to fans on Twitter, Bokenkamp explained his decision, saying that he felt “it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore some of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head.”
Bokenkamp’s longtime partner on the show, fellow Blacklist executive producer John Eisendrath, who has served as showrunner, is staying, sources said. The two most recently co-wrote together the Season 8 finale.
The Blacklist, from Sony Pictures Television, was renewed for Season 9 in January. Bokenkamp was upbeat about the show’s future.
“I genuinely believe the series remains full of life, creatively strong, and that bright days lie ahead,” he said.
Last night, Bokenkamp took to Twitter to pay tribute to Boone following her exit.
To the fans… pic.twitter.com/cSxLz1Q9Ay
— Jon Bokenkamp (@JonBokenkamp) June 24, 2021
Words can’t express my gratitude, Megan. You have been an incredible collaborator, a tireless partner, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible ride. I can’t wait to see what you dream up next. pic.twitter.com/ZuALX1s9M2
— Jon Bokenkamp (@JonBokenkamp) June 24, 2021
