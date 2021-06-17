Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Six-Hour Doc Set For Three-Day Thanksgiving Debut On Disney+

Director Peter Jackson’s long-in-the-making Beatles documentary will debut in three two-hour episodes over three days – November 25, 26 and 27 – exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. announced the dates for The Beatles: Get Back, a Disney+ Original documentary series directed by Jackson that Disney says features a “wealth of tremendous footage Peter Jackson has reviewed, which he has spent the past three years restoring and editing..”

“As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, The Walt Disney Company. “This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world.”

Said Jackson, “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added, “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The documentary was compiled from over 60 hours of previously unseen footage shot in January 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been restored.

Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives. The Beatles: Get Back chronicles John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years – what would be the famous rooftop performance – capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

For the first time ever, the rooftop performance – the Beatles’ final live performance as a group – will be seen in its entirety. The documentary’s music is, of course, the songs and compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back is directed by Jackson, produced by Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde, with Ken Kamins and Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones serving as executive producers. Jabez Olssen serves as the documentary’s editor, and the music is mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The Beatles: Get Back is being made with the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

Ahead of the documentary’s Disney+ debut, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment will release The Beatles: Get Back book on October 12. The 240-page hardcover complements the documentary with transcriptions of The Beatles’ recorded conversations and hundreds of exclusive, never before published photos from the three weeks of sessions. The collectible book will be published in nine international language editions, including English.