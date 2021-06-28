‘The American Throne’ Drama Series From Julius Onah & Sam Esmail In The Works At UCP

Sam Esmail is teeing up his next development.

The Mr. Robot creator has teamed up with Luce and The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah to develop a series based on the premise of an American monarchy.

The American Throne, which will be written and directed by Nigerian American filmmaker Onah, is set in a reimagined, contemporary America where the nation was founded as a monarchy. This entirely white Royal Family is plunged into a scorched earth succession battle when it’s revealed the late King has hidden a mind-blowing secret: A Black son who is the true heir to the throne.

Peter Glanz, who wrote and directed 2014 feature The Longest Week starring Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde and is developing Till Next Time at IMDb TV with Bad Wolf and Fremantle, will also write.

It is Esmail’s latest project under his overall deal with UCP; he exec produced Amazon’s Homecoming, USA Network’s Briarpatch as well as upcoming series including Starz’s Gaslit and Peacock’s Angelyne and The Resort. His recent ABC drama pilot Acts of Crime didn’t move forward at the network.

He will exec produce with Esmail Corp’s Chad Hamilton with Sarah Matte as co-exec producer.

Onah is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and Ganz is repped by ICM, Mosaic, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.