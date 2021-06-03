You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
'That Boy': Karrie Martin & Teri Weinberg Acquire Film/TV Rights To Jillian Dodd's Book Series

Leslie Alejandro/ Jillian Dodd

EXCLUSIVE: Gentefied star Karrie Martin and executive producer Teri Weinberg are teaming to bring Jillian Dodd’s bestelling book series That Boy to the screen. The two have acquired the film and television rights to the book via Martin’s production company, Southern Ave. Productions and Weinberg’s Yellow Brick Road. Weinberg and Martin will Executive Produce. A writer is not yet attached.

That Boy book series encompasses the pain of loss and love and the comfort in family and friendships. Jadyn, Phillip, and Danny may seem like they have it all, but when tragedy strikes, they take you on a journey of heartbreak and self-discovery.

“I’m super excited to work with Teri and Karrie. I know their combined passion and experience means the That
Boy series transition from book to screen will focus on the power of love and friendship in our lives,” said Dodd. “Talk about a dream team. We’re three small-town girls bringing this story of love and friendship to life.”

“This series brought hope, light, and relatability into my life during a time when the world was in chaos,” added Martin. “That Boy made me feel seen and understood and took me back to simpler times. We’ve all experienced heartbreak, felt insecure, questioned our life choices, and dealt with tragedy. However, we’re taking it further and adding a twist by sharing my experiences and perspective of what it means to have this world seen through the eyes, heart, and voice of a Latina.”

Martin’s acting credits include Gentefied, Pretty Little Liars, The Arrangement, and The Purge television series. Before she turned to acting, Martin was a casting associate at Betty Mae Casting and assisted in casting films Promising Young Woman, Bad Boys For Life, Troop Zero, and Dolemite is My Name, among others. She is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.

Weinberg is an executive producer on Gentefied and was a co-executive producer of The Office, The Tudors, Ugly Betty to name a few. Weinberg is also a PGA nominated producer. She’s repped by David Fox.

