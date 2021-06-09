‘Ted Lasso’s Stephen Manas Signs With Defining Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: French actor and composer Stephen Manas, known for his role on Apple’s hit comedy Ted Lasso, has signed with Defining Artists Agency for representation.

In Ted Lasso, Manas plays Richard Montlaur, a French footballer who struggles to understand the thick American accent of his new coach. Season 2 premieres Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+. The series, starring Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, has already been renewed for a third season.

While living in France, Manas booked the lead role in the award-winning short film Out of Frame/Hors Champ, for which he also won numerous awards including “Best Performance of Fest” at the Actors Awards Los Angeles, “Best Actor” at the Alternative Film Festival, and “Best Actor” at the Top Shorts Film Festival. He was also cast in the film La Bonheur Des Uns (A Friendly Tale) opposite Vincent Cassel (Westworld, Black Swan), and Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-nominated actress Bérénice Bejo (The Artist). The film follows a group of lifelong friends whose loyalties to each other are unexpectedly tested.

Manas continues to be repped by Lucky Star International Talent Agency in Europe.