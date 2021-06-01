You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Taylor Swift Boards Ensemble Of David O. Russell’s Next Movie

10-time ACM Award-winner Taylor Swift Courtesy of Mega

Count the pop singer in for the five-time Oscar nominated filmmaker’s New Regency movie.

Taylor Swift joins a huge cast which includes (as Deadline’s Amanda N’Duka first reported) Robert De NiroMike MyersTimothy OlyphantMichael ShannonChris RockAnya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola. The movie, which has already reportedly wrapped production, will be released in the future via 20th Century Studios. Story and title of the David O. Russell directed movie is being kept secret.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana also star. New Regency’s Arnon Milchan is producing alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas. Showbiz 411 had the news about Swift. When reached, reps for New Regency provided no comment.

 

