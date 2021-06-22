Taika Waititi EP’d ‘Frybread Face & Me’ Casts MorningStar Angeline & Martin Sensmeier; Billy Luther Directing & Penning Film

EXCLUSIVE: On the cusp of starting filming next month, the Taika Waititi executive produced Frybread Face and Me has added MorningStar Angeline and Martin Sensmeier to the Billy Luther penned and directed drama.

A graduate of the 2020 Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Labs, the semi-autobiographical feature from the acclaimed Miss Navajo helmer focuses on a 12-year old city kid who is sent under protest to live on his grandmother’s ranch. The experience on the Navajo reservation opens young Benny’s eyes to his own family and history, as well as that of his Indigenous culture.

Yellowstone alum Angeline will portray Ann, Benny’s aunt in Frybread Face and Me. Fresh off Netflix’s The Liberator and soon to be seen in the streamer’s The Ice Road with Liam Neeson and Lawrence Fishburne, Sensmeier will play Marvin, an uncle to Benny.

Produced by Indion Entertainment’s Chad Burris and with an full Native cast, Frybread Face and Me is set to shoot in New Mexico in mid-July.

Watch on Deadline

Oscar winner and Thor franchise director Waititi and Luther will EP with Fit Via Vi’s William G. Way and Elliott Whitton, along with Good Gravy’s Emma Ruse and Tegan Acton. World of Ha’s Hallee Adelman and Ivy Herman, plus World of Wonder’s Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato will also serve as executive producers with Martha Gregory, Robina Riccitielio, Evan Arnold and Delaney Buffet. Nomandland’s Dan Janvey and Rebecca Wyzan will co-produce Frybread Face and Me.

Also a member of the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Outer Range, Drunktown’s Finest and I Know This Much Is True vet Angeline is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and The O’ Agency. Westworld actor Sensmeier is repped by Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment.