‘Sweet Tooth’ Co-Creator Jim Mickle To Direct Feature Take Of Graphic Novel ‘God Country’ For Legendary & AfterShock Media

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Jim Mickle, co-creator of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, is partnering with Legendary and AfterShock Media to helm the film adaptation of Donny Cates’ acclaimed graphic novel God Country.

In God Country, Emmett Quinlan is an elderly widower rattled by dementia. Emmett isn’t just a problem for his children–his violent outbursts are more than the local cops can handle. When a tornado levels his home–as well as the surrounding West Texas town–a restored Quinlan rises from the wreckage. An enchanted sword at the eye of the storm gives him not just a sound mind and body, but phenomenal power. He’s now the only man who can face the otherworldly creatures the sword has drawn down to the Lone Star State in a film that will bring a Western aesthetic to the super hero genre.

Cates adapted the screenplay from the Image Comics 2017 graphic novel. Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer from AfterShock Media will produce along with Jim Mickle and Linda Moran.

Mickle is also the co-writer and director of Sweet Tooth which is based on the Vertigo comic series by Jeff Lemire. Sweet Tooth launched this past weekend on June 4. Produced by Mickle and Linda Moran’s company Nightshade along with Team Downey, the show stars James Brolin, Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Will Forte, and Adeel Akhtar. Sweet Tooth has received strong critical praise and is Certified Fresh at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Previously Mickle directed the films In the Shadow of the Moon, Cold in July, and We Are What We Are. He co-created and directed the acclaimed TV series Hap and Leonard for Sundance TV and AMC.

Mickle is represented by CAA, Grandview and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman. AfterShock set up the deal with Legendary in conjunction with UTA.