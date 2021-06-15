Susannah Grant Strikes First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

Susannah Grant, the co-creator of Netflix’s Unbelievable and writer of Erin Brockovich, has struck a first-look television deal with Lionsgate.

The writer, director and producer will create and produce scripted shows across streaming, cable and broadcast for the Blindspotting and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist producer.

Grant was most recently showrunner, exec producer, writer and director on true-crime series Unbelievable, which starred Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. She earned an Oscar nomination for feature film Erin Brockovich and was a writer, exec producer on the original Party of Five.

She is currently exec producing the TV adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel Fleishman is in Trouble for FX. That limited series is exec produced by Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, who also signed an overall television deal with Lionsgate earlier this year.

Elsewhere, she is exec producing Lessons in Chemistry for Apple TV+ with Michael Costigan and Brie Larson, who will star.

“Susannah has an incredible repertoire of award-winning content across television and film, which makes this partnership and its possibilities very exciting,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s a talented creative voice and writer who can do it all, and we’re happy to welcome her to our Lionsgate family. We look forward to creating iconic, critically-acclaimed programming together for all of our platform partners.”

Grant is represented by UTA, Adam Berkowtiz of Lenore Entertainment Group and attorney Christine Cuddy.