‘Surface’: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud & Millie Brady Join Apple Series

Apple has unveiled the ensemble cast for Surface, its upcoming psychological thriller series from High Fidelity co-creator and exec producer Veronica West. Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Lost Daughter, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Emmy nominee Stephan James (Homecoming, If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (Mrs. America, I’m Dying Up Here), François Arnaud (UnReal, The Borgias), Oscar nominee Marianne Jean Baptiste (Secrets & Lies, Homecoming) and Millie Brady (The Queen’s Gambit, Roadkill) join previously announced Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the series produced by Apple Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Additionally, Emmy-nominated Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, Luther) will serve as director and executive producer on the eight-episode first season.

Starring Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, Surface is an elevated thriller about a woman’s quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to remember – and understand – everything that led up to the moment when she jumped.

Jackson-Cohen plays James, Sophie’s (Mbatha-Raw) husband and a well-connected and successful partner at a venture capital firm.

James portrays Baden, an undercover cop with a strong connection to Sophie (Mbatha-Raw).

Graynor is Caroline, an heiress and old friend of Sophie (Mbatha-Rawa) and James (Jackson-Cohen).

Arnaud plays Harrison, a colleague and friend of James (Jackson-Cohen).

Baptiste is Hannah, Sophie’s (Mbatha-Raw) therapist.

Brady is Eliza, mysterious woman that connects to Sophie’s (Mbatha-Raw) past.

Series creator and writer West will executive produce, along with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Mbatha-Raw also will serve as executive producer. Ashley Strumwasser and Jon Wu serve as producers for Hello Sunshine.

Most recently, West co-created and executive produced High Fidelity, starring Zoe Kravitz and served as a co-executive producer on the highly anticipated extension of Dexter.

Surface is the latest collaboration between Apple and Hello Sunshine, including the recently announced limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Julia Roberts, and country music talent competition series My Kind of Country, the first competition series for the platform. Other series include the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning and multi-Golden Globe nominated The Morning Show and NAACP Image Award-winning Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.

