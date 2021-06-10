Summer Game Fest: Geoff Keighley Unveils ‘Elden Ring’ Trailer, Hideo Kojima Confirms ‘Death Stranding: Director’s Cut’ & More

It’s going to be a hot games summer as developers and publishers reveal more details about highly-anticipated titles ranging from Elden Ring, Death Stranding, Monster Hunter and more.

The first round of exciting gaming news came during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest: Kickoff Live! Just days before E3, Keighley kicked off the second annual fest unveiling Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, from the Borderlands team. Set to debut early next year, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands boasts an all-star voice cast featuring Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Ashly Burch.

Hideo Kojima, the mind behind the Norman Reedus-starring tripe-A Death Stranding, dropped by to share a quick glimpse at Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PlayStation5. The original game, which debuted in 2019, also featured Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley and Guillermo Del Toro.

The intersection between Hollywood talent and gaming continued throughout the Thursday event with Jeff Goldblum appearing to introduce the world premiere of Jurassic World Evolution 2. The game from Frontier and Universal will drop later this year.

Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds dropped by to share a new look at the video game action film. The trailer, which sees Reynolds play an NPC (non-playable character) in an open world game hoping to break free from the script, saw the addition popular streamers Pokimane, Jacksepticeye and Ninja.

The event also saw Giancarlo Esposito, who will appear in Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, speak about taking on the a video game villain and reflect on which of his characters would win in a fight. The answer? Moff Gideon from The Mandalorian.

Summer Game Fest gave an update on numerous titles ranging from Sable, Solar Ash, House of Ashes and Evil Dead The Game. Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, and Weezer both took the Summer Game Fest to perform original music for upcoming titles.

The event came to a close with major news on Elden Ring. Keighley unveiled the gameplay trailer and release date for the highly-anticipated RPG from FromSoftware, Hidetaki Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Elden Ring will finally drop on January 21 , 2022.

Keighley topped off all the gaming news with an exciting update for The Game Awards, announcing that the annual celebration of the games industry will return for an in person ceremony this year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Watch Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live above.