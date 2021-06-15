Sukee Chew, Anna Weinstein And Alex Creasia Join Sugar23 As Managers

Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 continues to grow as the management firm has hired Sukee Chew, Anna Weinstein and Alex Creasia.

Chew comes to Sugar23 a seasoned industry veteran with 20 years of experience as a producer and an arsenal of talented screenwriters and filmmakers on her roster. She had previously set up three projects with Sugar23, and due to their camaraderie, and her admiration for the team, she jumped at the opportunity to join the company, which is growing in all forms of media.

“Having already been in business with Sukee on a number of projects, bringing her in-house felt like the right and natural next step for both of us,” Sugar said. “Her impeccable eye for talent, taste in material and overall humanity makes her the perfect fit and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sukee to our team.”

Chew, Weinstein and Creasia join recent manager hires Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman and David Jimenez-Katsman, as well as Meredith Wechter, who came to Sugar23 from WME as a partner leading the management division.

“Having turned down offers to join other management companies and developing the reputation of holding out as a lone wolf, I finally jumped at the chance of working with the incredible team at Sugar23 when Michael approached me,” Chew said. “It is an opportunity to expand my platform as a manager while continuing to produce under his mentorship, and I’m excited by the trajectory of the company and the endless possibilities to enhance my business there,” said Chew

Prior to joining Sugar23, Chew founded and led her banner, Hopscotch Pictures, where she was most recently an executive producer on The Silencing and the producer of Mike Gan’s thriller Burn, which he wrote and directed starring Josh Hutcherson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Suki Waterhouse and Harry Shum Jr.

Clients making the transition with Chew include Colin Bannon, Peter Barnes, Theresa Bennett, Niels Bourgonje, Alanna Brown, Sarah Conradt, Mike Gan, Molly McAlpine, Debbie Moon, Richard Martin, Laetitia Mikles, Emi Mochizuki and Carrie Wilson, Jessica O’Toole, Argyris Papadimitropoulos, Ross Putman, Amy Rardin, Mina Shum and Siyou Tan.

Previously an agent at WME, Weinstein is a force within the comedy space who plans to continue identifying and cultivating diverse, underrepresented voices in her new role. She began her career in the talent department at Saturday Night Live.

Creasia began his career in the entertainment industry at CAA before moving to Ryan Murphy Productions, where he worked during their string of hit shows including Glee and season one of American Horror Story. He then transitioned into literary management and production, working with on-the-rise multihyphenate artists with diverse backgrounds including Takashi Doscher, Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Marcus Stokes, Hannah Lehmann, Spencer Paysinger, Madelaine Turner, Alex Ebel and Thora Hilmarsdottir.

Prior to Sugar23, Creasia was a manager at Pathfinder Media for five years. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.