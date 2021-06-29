Sugar23 Names Douglas Rushkoff As Futurist In Residence

Sugar23, founded by Oscar-winning producer, manager and entrepreneur Michael Sugar, has tapped author and documentarian Douglas Rushkoff as Futurist in Residence.

In his new position, Rushkoff will serve as a sounding board and professor for the firm, helping clients who are looking to understand the contexts around their projects and to develop a more rigorous approach to their work. Rushkoff will assist clients in developing projects in an ever-changing digital society.

“We are thrilled to bring Doug in to the Sugar23 community and assist us and our clients to think through our approach to media and technology – both as story elements in their work, and platforms through which they deliver it,” stated Sugar. “We all have the responsibility to consider the social, cultural, and ideological impact of our collective work on society as we confront tremendous civilizational challenges.”

Related Story Sukee Chew, Anna Weinstein And Alex Creasia Join Sugar23 As Managers

On joining Sugar23, Rushkoff said “We’ve finally arrived in the digital media environment, where the way we tell stories, distribute content, engage audiences, and even develop revenue streams must adapt to fundamentally different conditions and expectations. I can’t wait to help Michael and his clients navigate this shift.”

Watch on Deadline

Rushkoff was named one of the “world’s ten most influential intellectuals” by MIT. As an author and documentarian, he has studied human autonomy in a digital age. His 20 books include the just-published Team Human, based on his podcast, as well as the bestsellers Present Shock, Throwing Rocks and the Google Bus, Program or Be Programmed, Life Inc, and Media Virus. He also made the PBS Frontline documentaries Generation Like, The Persuaders, and Merchants of Cool. His book Coercion won the Marshall McLuhan Award, and the Media Ecology Association honored him with the first Neil Postman Award for Career Achievement in Public Intellectual Activity.