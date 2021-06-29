STX Dates ‘Queenpins’, ‘National Champions’, ‘Violence Of Action’ & Untitled Guy Ritchie Movie For 2021 & Beyond

STXfilms has dated four movies for theatrical release: the Kristen Bell-Vince Vaughn coupon comedy Queenpins for Sept. 10, the sports drama National Champions for Nov. 24, the Chris Pine-Ben Foster reteam Violence of Action for Dec. 10 and Guy Ritchie’s untitled film for Jan. 21, 2022.

“We have been busy building a strong and diverse slate with a number of films from STX and our production partners that will arrive in theaters later this year and the beginning of next,” said Kevin Grayson, President of STX Domestic Theatrical Distribution. “Today we are thrilled to add four films to the upcoming release calendar. As moviegoers continue to return to theaters, we are all excited to be back on the big screens and look forward to sharing more programming news soon.”

Queenpins, which also stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel McHale, as we first told you had its streaming rights scooped up by Paramount+ for $20M. The pic will receive a theatrical engagement first before heading to the streaming service. The AGC produced comedy will open up against Warner Bros./HBO Max horror movie Malignant on Sept. 10.

College student athlete drama National Champions opens the Wednesday before Thanksgiving alongside Disney’s Encanto, Screen Gems’ Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City and MGM/United Artist Releasing’s House of Gucci. Ric Roman Waugh directs and Stephen James, Alexander Ludwig, J.K. Simmons, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, David Koechner, Jeffrey Donovan, Lil Rel Howery, Timothy Olyphant, Kristin Chenoweth, and Uzo Aduba star.

Violence of Action will go wide on Dec. 10 against 20th Century Studios/Amblin’s Steven Spielberg movie West Side Story and Lionsgate’s American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. Pine and Foster star with Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan and Kiefer Sutherland. After being involuntarily discharged from the U.S. Special Forces, James Harper (Pine) decides to support his family by joining a private contracting organization alongside his best friend (Foster) and under the command of a fellow veteran (Sutherland). Overseas on a covert mission, Harper must evade those trying to kill him while making his way back home. Tarik Saleh directs.

Guy Ritchie’s next movie is the only wide release dated over the Jan. 21-23, 2022. It puts the British action filmmaker back in business with STXfilms which released the Miramax title The Gentleman before the pandemic to $115M WW. It also returns Richie with his canon star Jason Statham In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globetrotting undercover mission to save the world.