Stuart Damon Dies: ‘General Hospital’s’ Alan Quartermaine Had 50-Year Career On Stage And Screen

Actor Stuart Damon, who for decades played General Hospital‘s Chief of Staff Dr. Alan Quartermaine, has died at age 84. News of his passing was first reported by ABC7 Eyewitness News Entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and confirmed in a tweet from General Hospital EP Frank Valentini, who sent his condolences to Damon’s family before writing, “Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he’ll be sorely missed.”

On behalf of everyone at #GH, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Stuart Damon’s family and all who loved him. Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he’ll be sorely missed. @GeneralHospital — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) June 29, 2021

The actor’s son, Christopher, told Pennacchio that the actor had been dealing with renal failure for the past few years. Of his father’s 5-decade run on General Hospital Christopher said, “It was his favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion.”

Damon first appeared on the soap as Alan Quartermaine in 1977. He remained in the role even after the good doctor’s death in 2007, appearing occasionally as the character’s ghost.

The actor also appeared as Quartermaine on the spinoff Port Charles, which aired from 1997-2003.

After his stint as a regular on General Hospital was over, Damon landed multi-episode arcs on Days of Our Lives and As the World Turns. He also appeared on such pre-2000 hits as Diagnosis Murder, Fantasy Island, Mike Hammer and Hotel.

Damon got his start on Broadway, which led to him play the prince opposite Lesley Ann Warren in a 1965 TV movie remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

In the late ’60s, he appeared on 30 episodes of NBC’s The Champions.