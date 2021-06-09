‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Cast Additions: Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen & Grace Van Dien

Netflix today confirmed/revealed the new recurring cast members for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things as part of its Geeked Week events. Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South) and Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says) have joined the Season 4 cast of the hugely popular series.

McNulty plays Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Truitt portrays Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Chen is Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students—especially those struggling the most.

Van Dien plays Chrissy, Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

We’ve gotten hints of where Season 4 is going in previously released teasers.The first teased the return of David Harbour’s Hopper, a character that had been feared dead. A second clip teased the rumored return of Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine. It appears to be set at the Hawkins National Laboratory run by Brenner where he raised, trained and performed experiments on children with psychokinetic abilities, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who called him Papa.

At the end of Season 3, following the explosion, aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons (Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Brown) out of the Indiana town to start a new life. There is a jump in geography in the final scene, which takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American.”

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and exec producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and exec producer Iain Paterson.

McNulty starred for three seasons as the title character on Netflix’s Anne with an E. She most recently wrapped Irish independent feature Black Medicine, and Maternal for Ideal Entertainment, and will next be seen in All My Puny Sorrows opposite Alison Pill and Sarah Gadon. She’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Lisa Richards Agency.

Truitt will next be seen in the Starz/Lionsgate series Black Mafia Family opposite Russell Hornsby. He also can be seen recurring on OWN’s Queen Sugar. He’s repped by J Pervis Talent Agency, UTA and JT Talent Management.

Chen’s recent work includes Queen of the South, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Watchmen, Black Lightning, and Dynasty. She’s repped by Atlanta Models and Talent.

Van Dien was a series regular on NBC’s The Village and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. She recently was the lead in the Vince Vaughn film The Bing for Hulu. She previously played Sharon Tate in director Mary Harron’s film Charlie Says. Van Dien is repped by LINK Entertainment and Innovative Artists.