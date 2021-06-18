You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Steven Spielberg Amblin Pic Based On His Childhood Adds Australian Actor Sam Rechner

Up-and-coming Australian actor Sam Rechner has landed a key role in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming movie based on his childhood.

Rechner will play a high school classmate of the young, aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story. He joins the growing ensemble which  includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters, and Gabriel LaBelle. Cameras are set to roll in July near Los Angeles with a release eyed for 2022.

Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing.

Rechner, 19, recently appeared in the feature film Ruby’s Choice with Jane Seymour, and will be seen in season two of the Amazon Prime Video series The Wilds, starring Rachel Griffiths. Rechner’s theater credits include leading roles in productions of Animal Farm and 12 Angry Men.

