Steve Scully Leaving C-SPAN For Post At Bipartisan Policy Center

Steve Scully, longtime host on C-SPAN, is departing to take a new post ay the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Scully was reinstated at C-SPAN earlier this year after being placed on indefinite leave. He had admitted in October that he had falsely claimed that his Twitter account was hacked, after he was embroiled in then-President Donald Trump’s attacks over his selection as one of moderators of the presidential debates.

Scully will serve as senior vice president of communications starting on July 6.

He said in a statement, “For 30 years, C-SPAN has given me a front row seat to history, allowing me to explain politics and public policy to our loyal audience. I am excited about my next chapter at the Bipartisan Policy Center to help shape that story as well. If ever there was a time where all sides need to reach across the aisle, it is now! I am honored that BPC will allow me to play a part in this important civic process.”

Scully was to have moderated the second presidential debate, a town hall format, although the event was ultimately canceled.

In October, in the face of attacks from Trump, Scully posted a public message on Twitter directed at Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, asking him how he should respond. Although many speculated that Scully mistakenly posted the tweet when it should have been a private message, the next day he claimed that his account had been hacked.

Scully was at C-SPAN for three decades, serving as an editor, host and producer of the Washington Journal morning show and as the host of a podcast. He also is a past president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.