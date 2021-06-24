Amazon Studios, Mandeville Films Set ‘The Rabbit Factor’ As Steve Carell Starring Vehicle

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is teaming with Mandeville Films to turn the Antti Tuomainen novel The Rabbit Factor into a star vehicle for Steve Carell. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producing and Alex Young will EP for Mandeville Films.

In the adaptation of the darkly comic novel by the Finnish author, Carell will play insurance mathematician Henri Koskinen, who knows most of life’s answers because he calculates everything down to the very last decimal. Everything changes when he suddenly loses his job, and other variables enter the fray. Henri inherits an adventure park from his brother – its peculiar employees and troubling financial problems included. Most pressing: big loans were taken from criminal elements, and the lenders are now keen to get their money back. In the adventure park, Henri also crosses paths with Laura, an artist with a checkered past. As the criminals begin to collect their debts and as Henri’s relationship with Laura deepens, he finds himself faced with situations and emotions that simply cannot be quantified on a spread sheet.

The author and Federico Ambrosini also serve as executive producers on the project.

Watch on Deadline

Carell just wrapped Season 2 of The Morning Show for Apple TV+, and he’s currently in production on Season 2 of Space Force for Netflix and is back to voice Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru, which Universal and Illumination will put in theaters in summer 2022.

Tuomainen is one of Finland’s most acclaimed and award-winning authors, and his works have been translated into more than 25 languages to date.

Carell is repped by WME and Steve Sauer at Media Four. Tuomainen is represented by Federico Ambrosini at Salomonsson Agency, WME and Keith Fleer. Mandeville Films is repped by WME.