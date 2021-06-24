Stephen Colbert & Christine Baranski Get Jump On Broadway With Sondheim Duet

Stephen Colbert and Christine Baranski couldn’t wait for Broadway’s return, so they created a little Sondheim spark of their own Wednesday night by duetting on “Side by Side by Side,” a number from the composer’s Company.

“You can’t sing over Zoom,” The Late Show host said in reaction to his in-person interview with Baranski, a longtime Broadway star now appearing on the CBS All Access series The Good Fight.

When they agree to sing the Company song, Baranski notes, “We’re the first two performers since Broadway went dark to sing Sondheim,” to which Colbert quips that their performance should be sent to the Smithsonian.

Baranski also notes that during Broadway’s Covid shutdown, many Broadway actors were given guest roles on The Good Fight and other TV series. Mandy Patinkin will be joining The Good Fight.

