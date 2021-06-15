‘Station Eleven’: HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Limited Series Adds Eight To Cast

Luca Villacis (Channel Zero: Candle Cove, Knuckleball), Prince Amponsah (Killjoys, The Handmaid’s Tale), Dylan Taylor (Fahrenheit 451, Bad Blood), Joe Pingue (Godless, The Expanse), Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (Tin Star, Chaos Walking), Ajahnis Charley (I am Gay, Untitled Black Sketch Project), Milton Barnes (The Flash, Locke & Key) and Kate Moyer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Holly Hobbie) are set for recurring roles in HBO Max’s Station Eleven. Starring Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel, the 10-episode limited drama series, based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, comes from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Villacis plays Cody, a teenaged member of The Prophet’s cult. Amponsah is August, a member of The Traveling Symphony and one of Kirsten’s oldest friends. Taylor plays Dan, the newest member of The Traveling Symphony. Pingue portrays Dieter, a trusted confidante of Kirsten in The Traveling Symphony. McCabe-Lokos is Vlad, a musician in The Traveling Symphony. Charley plays Chrysanthemum, the wry conscience of The Traveling Symphony. Barnes is Miles, a TSA Agent at the Severn City Airport. Moyer plays Haley Butterscotch, a young member of The Prophet’s cult.

In addition to Davis and Patel, they join previously announced series regulars David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Nabhaan Rizwan, Philippine Velge, Daniel Zovatto and Lori Petty, and recurring cast including Andy McQueen, David Cross, Enrico Colantoni, Julian Obradors and Deborah Cox.

Somerville also serves as showrunner. Hiro Murai directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Nate Matteson, Jeremy Podeswa and Jessica Rhoades. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay will serve as co-EPs. Paramount TV Studios is the studio.

