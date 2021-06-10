‘Starstruck’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

Rose Matafeo’s millenial comedy Starstruck will be back for a second go-round. HBO Max has renewed the series, produced by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Breeders producer Avalon Television, for a second season. News of the pickup comes the same day as the season one debut on the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Created and written by Matafeo, along with co-writers Alice Sneddon and Nic Sampson, Starstruck follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel), and follows the couple as they realize they can’t keep away from each other. The season two ensemble cast also includes Minnie Driver and Russell Tovey.

“Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise,’ said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President of International Originals at HBO Max. “Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can’t wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story.”

“I’m thrilled that Starstruck will be returning for a second series in the US on HBO Max. I hope American audiences like my accent as much as I like speaking in it” said Matafeo.

“It is brilliant to have the backing of HBO Max for the exceptionally talented Rose Matafeo and this feel-good comedy,” said executive producer Jon Thoday.

Produced by Avalon, Starstruck is executive produced by Matafeo, Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch. Claire McCarthy is series producer.